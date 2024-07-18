Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan stepping down from Cabinet

Sources have confirmed to NTV News that Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan is resigning from Cabinet. O’Regan will remain the representative for St. John’s South – Mount Pearl until the next federal election.

O’Regan was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015, and he was re-elected in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Trudeau first named O’Regan into cabinet in 2017 to serve as minister of veterans affairs. He went on to serve in a number portfolios, including indigenous services, natural resources, labour and seniors.

Please see my statement: pic.twitter.com/IfAipkPaI4 — Seamus O'Regan Jr (@SeamusORegan) July 18, 2024