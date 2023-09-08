Federal Government to make housing announcement in Stephenville

The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing today in Stephenville.

Minister Responsible for ACOA and Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings will make the announcement.

Hutchings will be joined by the President of the Newfoundland Aboriginal Women’s Network Inc. Odelle Pike, Stephenville Mayor Tom Rose, Brendan Mitchell, Chief, Qalipu First Nation and Patrick Park-Tighe, Executive Director of the People of the Dawn Indigenous Friendship Centre.

The announcement takes place at the People of the Dawn Indigenous Friendship Centre at 2:00 p.m.