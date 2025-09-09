Your Community: Kittiwake Ballet Goes Pro Please enable JavaScriptplay-rounded-fill LinkEmbedCopy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed. Your Community September 9th, 2025 A local dance company is going professional. NTV’s Amanda Mews has more on Kittiwake’s rebranding. Related Articles August 01, 2023 Your Community: Royal St. John’s Regatta Read more August 03, 2023 Your Community: Food Day Canada Read more August 04, 2023 Your Community: History of the trans-Atlantic cable Read more August 07, 2023 Your Community: Kidney Foundation golf tournament Read more August 08, 2023 Your Community: Women’s Baseball Tournament Read more August 09, 2023 Your Community: Global Music Series Read more