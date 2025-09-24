Your Community: Barbra Bardot Please enable JavaScriptplay-rounded-fill LinkEmbedCopy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed. Arts & Entertainment, Your Community September 24th, 2025 NTV’s Amanda Mews speaks with drag performer Barbra Bardot about a special upcoming show. Related Articles August 09, 2023 Your Community: Global Music Series Read more August 18, 2023 Your Community: Churchill Park Music Festival Read more September 06, 2023 Your Community: Irish Fest Read more September 11, 2023 Your Community: Twillingate Arts Festival Read more September 14, 2023 Your Community: ‘Year of the Arts’ supports for MusicNL Read more September 18, 2023 Your Community: St. John’s Women’s Film Festival taking place October 17-21 Read more