Inside Story: YMCA Peace Week celebrated with prestigious medal presentation on Burin Peninsula
YMCA Peace Week is celebrated annually across Canada during the third week of November. It’s a time when the organization celebrates acts of peace by recognizing people and groups who have demonstrated a commitment toward a future where peace is not just an ideal, but a lived reality.
This week, officials with the “Y” were on the Burin Peninsula for a presentation of its prestigious Peace Medal Award. With that story, here is NTV’s Ross Tilley.