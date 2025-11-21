Inside Story: YMCA Peace Week celebrated with prestigious medal presentation on Burin Peninsula

Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill



The Inside Story November 21st, 2025

YMCA Peace Week is celebrated annually across Canada during the third week of November. It’s a time when the organization celebrates acts of peace by recognizing people and groups who have demonstrated a commitment toward a future where peace is not just an ideal, but a lived reality.

This week, officials with the “Y” were on the Burin Peninsula for a presentation of its prestigious Peace Medal Award. With that story, here is NTV’s Ross Tilley.