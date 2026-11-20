Arts & Entertainment, Jim Furlong: Column November 20th, 2026

This Christmas for me, as I am into in my 80th year, surely must find a place in my own personal “ages of man” file. It reminds me of the relentless creeping of the hands of time on the great dial of life. This season, for the first time, there will be an artificial tree in the Furlong household. I have given up the fight to maintain the real tree tradition. It is a very long tradition.

There were a number of factors in the decision but the biggest was the mess a real fir or spruce tree creates in your living room and, to tell the truth, it hasn’t been me doing most of the cleaning up. It has been my good wife. This year, when I raised the possibility of having an artificial tree, my wife said in a heartbeat that it was a pretty good idea, and it was time.

We live in a forest really, just outside of St. John’s. Although it is not exactly “off-grid” all our Christmas trees, for the last half century, have come from our own land and were cut by me. I have lived on this land since about 1975 and, through marriage and three sons and now three grandchildren, cutting that tree for Christmas has been a family tradition. In adulthood now two of my three sons carry on that ancient rite on their own properties and go out in the forest to cut a nice Christmas tree every year.

Even before I moved here, when I was about 25 years old, I always had a real tree. That started when I was a boy before artificial trees had been invented and Christmas meant an Advent wreath, Midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Church, leaving out cake and syrup for Santa and being allowed to open ONE gift on Christmas Eve. By the way, now you can write Santa with your Christmas list by using Canada Post and the postal code HO HO HO. That’s a fairly new thing. When I was a boy, the letter was written to Santa and then sent by throwing it into one of the four fireplaces we had in our home.

As I remember it now our Christmas tree was decorated on Christmas Eve when I was small and my brother John and I had gone to bed. I am not too sure about the accuracy of that, but the irony of time is that there is nobody left to ask now. I do know the tree was real and was a fir. Even when I spent a year abroad in England in my 20s, I had a real Christmas tree. In London in the 1960’s I had seen a Christmas tree salesman down on Fulham Broadway. It was about a mile from my bedsitter, but I didn’t care because I had to have a Christmas tree. So, it was I bought one and carried it on my back to my bedsitter in Earls Court. It had no lights, but it had ornaments, one of which I still have, and it was wonderful. It wasn’t even a fir tree. It was an odd-looking sparse tree that I think was a juniper. It was still beautiful and full of Christmas.

So, the stage is set here now in 2026 at my place for an artificial tree. I do need to tell you about the vote for an artificial tree in our family. It wasn’t unanimous in the end. One of sons said “Oh No!” when we told him our plan for this Christmas, but I gave him the “we aren’t getting any younger” speech. It worked. He will have a real fir tree and one of the twins will have one as well. Before I get all misty eyed now about changing times I should tell you it isn’t Christmas yet. The new artificial tree has arrived at Chez Furlong. It came by way of those white delivery vans that say “ Amazon is on the Way” rather than “Christmas is on the way. I haven’t opened the new tree yet.

Anything can happen between now and Christmas and I might just be overcome by the enormity of the season. Christmas has a powerful hold on people. I am a big believer in Christmas and the traditions of the season. Still the plan for this year is that “the times they are a changing” and a new plastic tree will be our holiday centre piece.

You can contact Jim Furlong at jfurlong@ntv.ca