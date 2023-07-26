Fatal collision on Trans-Labrador Highway

The RNC is investigating a fatal collision on the Trans-Labrador Highway on Tuesday evening. The driver of the vehicle, a 50-year-old man from Goose Bay died at the scene.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. just 10 kilometres west of Churchill Falls. The vehicle was located off the road in a ditch area when police arrived on the scene.

Police are requesting witness information or video from the area around the time of the incident. Anyone who can help in the investigation is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

Along with condolences for the family of the deceased, police advise anyone experiencing stress or anxiety as a result of this information to access the NL Mental Health Crisis Line through 8-1-1.