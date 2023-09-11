Fair driving conditions prevalent across most of Newfoundland

Fair driving conditions are prevalent across most of Newfoundland. There is some fog in Goobies and parts of the Avalon Peninsula, some roads on the Avalon are wet due to some drizzle.

In Labrador, roads are mostly dry. There is some reduced visibility due to fog in the Churchill Falls area.

Watch out for moose on your drive.

Marine Atlantic is operating on schedule. Provincial ferries are also operating on schedule.

All arrivals and departures are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and the Deer Lake Regional Airport.