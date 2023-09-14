Fair driving conditions across most of Newfoundland

Most roads on the Avalon are wet, there are some areas of fog causing reduced visibility. Roads are clear and dry in central Newfoundland and on the Burin Peninsula. Expect fair driving conditions along the west coast and most of the Great Northern Peninsula, the only exception is in St. Anthony where there is some fog.

Across Labrador roads are wet.

Marine Atlantic is operating on time today. The North Sydney to Port aux Basques crossing scheduled for 5:45 p.m. on Friday is now scheduled to depart at 4:30 p.m. Crossings may be impacted on Saturday.

All provincial ferries are operating on schedule.

Air Canada Flight 8050 and 8051 at the Gander International Airport are delayed. Flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport.