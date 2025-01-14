Executives dismissed from Ironworkers Local 764, as parent union takes over operations

Tom Woodford is out as President of Trades NL. This comes as a result of being removed from Ironworkers Local 764.

The parent union of the Ironworkers Local 764 in Mount Pearl has taken over operation of the local union. It’s unclear exactly what has led to this drastic measure.

But in a statement from Trades NL to NTV News, they say the president position will be filled at today’s council of unions meeting. They say these changes should have little effect or impact on Trade’s NL’s operations.

NTV News will have more information on the operation at Ironworkers Local Union 764, tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.