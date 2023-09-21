Eddie's Update Weather

Environment Canada issues Frost Advisory for Friday night for Eastern, Central Newfoundland

Posted: September 22, 2023 7:24 am
By Eddie Sheerr


The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a Weather Alert. A Frost Advisory is in effect from late Friday night to early Saturday morning. The areas under the advisory are as follows:

  • The Avalon Peninsula North
  • The Avalon Peninsula Southeast
  • St. John’s & vicinity
  • The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
  • Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
  • Bay of Exploits
  • Bonavista North
  • Clarenville and vicinity
  • Gander and vicinity
  • Green Bay – White Bay
  • Terra Nova

Current details: Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Minimum temperatures: +2 to +9 in northeastern Newfoundland, -1 to +5 elsewhere (coolest in low-lying areas).

Locations: Avalon peninsula, eastern and northeastern Newfoundland

Time span: early Saturday morning.

Remarks: Patchy frost is expected to form as clear skies and light winds coincide with cool temperatures, especially in low-lying areas.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

