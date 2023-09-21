Environment Canada issues Frost Advisory for Friday night for Eastern, Central Newfoundland

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a Weather Alert. A Frost Advisory is in effect from late Friday night to early Saturday morning. The areas under the advisory are as follows:
- The Avalon Peninsula North
- The Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- St. John’s & vicinity
- The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Bay of Exploits
- Bonavista North
- Clarenville and vicinity
- Gander and vicinity
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Terra Nova
Current details: Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.
Minimum temperatures: +2 to +9 in northeastern Newfoundland, -1 to +5 elsewhere (coolest in low-lying areas).
Locations: Avalon peninsula, eastern and northeastern Newfoundland
Time span: early Saturday morning.
Remarks: Patchy frost is expected to form as clear skies and light winds coincide with cool temperatures, especially in low-lying areas.
Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.
Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.