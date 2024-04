The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer has issued the Election Writ for the by-election in the district of Baie Verte – Green Bay.

The by-election will take place on Monday, May 27. The advance poll is on Tuesday, May 21.

The deadline for candidate nominations is Monday, May 6.

There are two candidates so far, Owen Burt will be running for the Liberal Party and Lin Paddock will run for the PC Party.

The seat was left vacant when MHA Brian Warr resigned on March 1.