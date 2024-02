An 82-year-old man has died as a result of a fire at a home in Fleur-de-Lys.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Baie Verte RCMP responded to the report of the fire at a residence on main street in that town.

Firefighters with the Fleur de Lys and Baie Verte fire departments battled the blaze. The home was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke and was ultimately destroyed. The man was found deceased inside the home.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.