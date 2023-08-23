Eddie’s Wednesday evening forecast; nicer days ahead… sort of!

Newfoundland Tonight
Areas of showers and/or drizzle will continue on the Avalon throughout the overnight. Areas to the west, which is pretty much the rest of the Island, will see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Showers will move onto the West Coast and parts of the GNP after midnight. Lows will be in the 9° to 13° range, with light wind speeds.
Labrador Tonight
Scattered showers become isolated and/or end. Partly to mostly cloudy with lows of 6° to 10°, except near Labrador City, where the low will be closer to 2°.
Newfoundland Tomorrow
On the Avalon, we will start cloudy, but skies will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon. The rest of the Island will see a mix of sun and cloud, with scattered showers. The showers will be most widespread over parts of the West Coast, GNP, and Central during the afternoon. Outside of there, any showers will be quite isolated. Highs of 17° to 20°.
Labrador Tomorrow
A mix of sun and cloud with scattered showers from Goose Bay to the southeast coast. Highs of 12° in the north, and 15° to 18° elsewhere.
The Extended
Friday will be a gorgeous day across the Island, with highs near 20° and mostly sunny skies. Meanwhile, Labrador West will see rain through much of the day, while the rest of the Big Land will see nicer weather. Highs of 14° to 22° in the Big Land, with the warmest readings along the coast.
The Island will see a nice Saturday, with highs in the upper teens to near 20. Northern and western Labrador will be dry, while rain falls in the southeast. Highs in the lower teens in the west to low 20s on the coast.