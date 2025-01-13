Eddie’s weather blog | Monday, January 13, 2025

Post 1 – 5:48 AM NST (5:16 AM AST)
Good Monday morning, folks!
This morning, the weather across the Province is generally breezy, quiet, and, dare I say, chilly, with some light snow and/or flurries falling over parts of the Island and the Big Land. Here is a look at temperatures, wind chills, and wind speeds as of 5:30 AM NST.
Today’s Forecast
Expect periods of light snow and flurries from the Avalon Peninsula west-northwestward to Notre Dame Bay and southward into Central near the TCH. The flurries will typically favor those areas closest to north-facing shorelines. The snowfall may be briefly intense. The Northern Peninsula and the Labrador coast will see scattered flurries and/or snow squalls as well. Snowfall amounts will generally be a couple of centimeters in a setup like this, with locally higher amounts possible, much like we talk about in west coast snow squalls.
Temperatures will be be within a few degrees of freezing on the Island, with warmest areas reaching 0º or 1º. High temperatures in Labrador reach the minus single digits in the east while the west remains in the minus teens.