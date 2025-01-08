Eddie’s Weather Blog | January 8, 2024

Post 2 – 2:29 PM NST (1:59 PM AST)
Pretty wild stat!
Post 1 – 10:13 AM NST (9:43 AM AST)
The weather across the Island is fairly quiet today, minus a few flurries being picked up by radar over western areas. The image below shows that nicely. Temperatures are near or above freezing in the lower terrain, so travel conditions should be good for most areas.
Meanwhile, areas of rain and snow persist in Labrador as the moisture influx from the North Atlantic continues. This pattern will not shift much in the coming days and the weather there will remain status quo into at least Friday.