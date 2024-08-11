Eddie’s Update | Weather improves on Sunday

The weather across much of the Province will improve today, with an increasing amount of sunshine and a decreasing amount of cloud and humidity. That said, we are waking up to abundant cloud cover and lingering showers over much of the region. We will see a downward trend in that through the morning.
Futurecast shows the clouds decreasing and skies becoming increasingly more sunny as the day progresses. Humidex values will be highest in the morning and early afternoon, before lowering slightly this afternoon as some drier air moves into Atlantic Canada.
Have a great Sunday!
/Eddie