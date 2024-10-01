Eddie’s NL Forecast: A windy Wednesday on tap for eastern Newfoundland

An area of low pressure is swirling southeast of Newfoundland, while at the same time, an area of high pressure has set up shop over Labrador. The proximity of these features will result in strong northerlies over parts of eastern and northeastern Newfoundland for the next 24 hours.
On Tuesday afternoon, wind gusts were increasing, and by 3 PM, gusts in St. John’s were approaching 50 km/h. Overnight and Wednesday, those same gusts (from the north) will increase to 70 km/h with sustained winds around 40 km/h. The wind speeds will be highest over eastern and northeastern Newfoundland, while areas to the south and west will be a bit lower.
The wind speeds will slowly ease later Wednesday and Thursday. But between now and then, this will be the biggest thing you notice over eastern areas of the Island and this is the most significant thing we are seeing, weather-wise. Which may not be a bad thing…
The Forecast: Newfoundland & Labrador
Tuesday Night
- Breezy with showers over eastern and central Newfoundland. It will be mostly clear in the southwest and skies will slowly turn a bit more clear in the west and on the GNP.
- Lows of 6 to 10
- Mostly clear in Labrador
- Lows of 2 to 7
Wednesday
- Mostly cloudy with scattered showers over eastern and central Newfoundland. The West Coast, Southwest Coast, and GNP will see sunshine. Wind gusts over eastern Newfoundland of 50 to 70 km/h from the north.
- Highs reach the lower teens
- Sunshine over the Big Land, with clouds increasing in the west during the afternoon
- Highs of 13 to 18
Thursday
- Mostly cloudy over eastern and northeastern areas of the Island. It will not be as windy. Expect more sunshine over the rest of the Island.
- Highs in the lower to middle teens
- Chance of rain and showers over Labrador West. Cloudy in the north with more sunshine in teh south.
- Highs in the lower teens
Friday
- Warmer across the Island under partly cloudy skies.
- Highs in the middle teens
- Scattered showers in eastern Labrador, and partly cloudy in the west.
- Highs 17 east to 10 west
Saturday
- Partly cloudy on the Island with a chance of rain on the West Coast
- Highs in the middle teens.
- Sunny in Labrador
- Highs near 12
Sunday
- Chance of shower under mostly cloudy skies over the Island
- Highs near 13
- Sunny in Labrador
- Highs in the lower teens.