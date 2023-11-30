Eddie’s Forecast; The week ends on a calmer note

A generally quiet night is on tap for the Province however, a weak disturbance moving into the region will drive some flurries for parts of Labrador West and the southeast coast (late). Western areas of the Island, including the South Coast and the Great Northern Peninsula, will see flurries or showers late tonight into early Friday. Lows will be in the -2° to -5° range overnight, except near 2° on the South Coast.
Friday will see a weak area of low-pressure track through the Strait of Belle Isle. This will bring an enhanced area of rain and snow across a good bit of central and western Newfoundland during the day, s southerly winds drive somewhat milder temperatures across the Island. Eastern areas will see mainly sunny skies, as the showers will hold off until Friday night.
Most of the Big Land will generally see quiet weather, however, some light to moderate snow will be found near the Straits through a good bit of the day. Snowfall in this area will be in the 5-10 cm range and will end late in the evening. Higher amounts will be found inland, over higher terrain.
Beyond that, the weather for the weekend is looking fairly tranquil across much of the Province, with a little above freezing on the Island for Saturday and nearer or a bit below Sunday. There will be some flurries or showers on Sunday. Labrador will see some scattered flurries under partly sunny skies Saturday, with highs of -2 in the east and on the coast to -16 in the west. While Sunday will see a cooler day on the coast (-5°) while the west remains cold (-18°) under partly cloudy skies.
Storm Next Week?
A look at the extended shows an area of low pressure will approach the Island from the west Monday night and move through Tuesday. With cold air in place, this has the potential to bring heavy snowfall to much of the Island Monday night into Tuesday.
At this point it is too early to get specific, but you can be assured I’ll have updates on this incoming event as we get closer to it.