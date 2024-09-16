Eddie’s forecast: The warm air will stick around for a few more days!

The weather across much of NL will stay fairly quiet over the next couple of days. Temperatures will be a little above normal thanks to an area of high pressure sitting south of the Province. The clockwise flow around that high is pushing warm air through the region. That pattern will hang around through Wednesday or Thursday of this week.
Beyond that, an area of low pressure will develop and stall in the North Atlantic. This low will turn the wind direction northerly across most of NL. This will send in some damp and chilly air that will stick around for several days beginning Friday. Be sure to enjoy the 20s of the next few days because they very well could be the last of the season. Ugh!
TONIGHT
- Showers move through Central and Northeastern Newfoundland and possibly the Avalon. These will move east of the Island after 3 AM. Before and after these showers pass expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies
- Lows will be in the middle teens
- Winds as high as 60 from the west over eastern regions, while wind speeds slacken on the West Coast
- Partly cloudy in Labrador
- Lows of 10 to 14
TUESDAY
- Partly cloudy with isolated showers in Labrador with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s
- Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers on the Island. Highs in the lower 20s
- The showers will first develop on the West Coast shortly after midday and then will move east
- Showers will not arrive on the Avalon until near or after sunset
WEDNESDAY
- An area of low pressure moves into Labrador West and brings rain into the region. Eastern areas will be dry in the morning with rain arriving in the evening.
- Highs reach the lower teens
- Quiet on the Island and sunny with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s.
THURSDAY
- An area of low pressure moves across the Island and brings a chance of rain to all areas
- Highs reach the mid teens for Central, western and the Great Northern Peninsula
- The southern half of the Island, including the Avlaon, will reach near 20
- Showers continue along the Labrador Coast, otherwise mostly cloudy
- Highs will be in the lower teens
FRIDAY
- Area of low pressure departs the Island and leaves northerly winds in its wake
- Showers linger along and near north-facing shores and along the southern parts of the Labrador Coast north of the Straits
- Highs reach the lower to middle teens on the island and single digits to lower teens in Labrador
SATURDAY
- Quiet across NL
- North winds brings clouds to many areas near and along north facing shores
- HIghs in the lower to middle teens