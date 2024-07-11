Driver found in possession of cocaine arrested for drug impairment by Sheshatshiu RCMP

A 43-year-old man was arrested for drug impaired driving by Sheshatshiu RCMP on July 10.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report of a vehicle that was blocking part of the roadway on Tsheniss Drive. Officers observed that the vehicle was stopped in opposite lane of travel on the roadway with the ignition running. The driver, who was prohibited from driving, showed signs of drug impairment and was arrested. Cocaine, cash and other items consistent with drug trafficking were located and seized from inside the vehicle.

The driver was transported to the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay where samples of his blood were obtained for analysis. Officers await the results of the testing to determine if a charge of drug impaired driving is appropriate.

The man is set to appear in court at a later date to face the following charges:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Driving while prohibited

Breach of a probation order

The vehicle was seized and impounded and the investigation is continuing.