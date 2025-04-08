Hopedale RCMP arrests two impaired snowmobile operators

Over the weekend, Hopedale RCMP stopped two snowmobile operators, a 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, and arrested both for impaired operation.

On Saturday, April 5, shortly before 9:30 p.m., police received a report of theft of a snowmobile. The snowmobile’s owners located the stolen snowmobile outside of a local store and confronted the driver. Police attended and stopped the suspect who was now walking away from the store. The 27-old man from Natuashish showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested for impaired operation and theft of a motor vehicle. He was released from custody to appear in court at a later date. His license was suspended.

On Sunday, at 11:00 a.m., police observed a snowmobiler operating erratically on Berry Road. Moments later, the snowmobile tipped over. Officers spoke to the operator, a 26-year-old man, who showed signs of alcohol impairment. The man was arrested for impaired operation. He was released from custody to appear in court at a later date. His license was suspended and snowmobile impounded.