RCMP responds to single-vehicle crash, man arrested for impaired driving and assault

Following a report of a single-vehicle crash that occurred on April 5, 20-year-old Aiden Jack of Sheshatshiu was arrested by police for impaired driving and assault with a weapon.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the report of the crash. Two of the vehicle’s occupants, a man and a woman, were fighting outside of the vehicle. The man, Aiden Jack, was arrested and charged with the following criminal offences:
- Impaired operation
- Impaired operation while having a blood alcohol concentration above 80 mgs%
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Assault with a weapon
Jack was released from custody on a number of conditions. He is set to appear in court on July 10.
The investigation is continuing.