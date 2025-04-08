RCMP responds to single-vehicle crash, man arrested for impaired driving and assault

Following a report of a single-vehicle crash that occurred on April 5, 20-year-old Aiden Jack of Sheshatshiu was arrested by police for impaired driving and assault with a weapon.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the report of the crash. Two of the vehicle’s occupants, a man and a woman, were fighting outside of the vehicle. The man, Aiden Jack, was arrested and charged with the following criminal offences:

Impaired operation

Impaired operation while having a blood alcohol concentration above 80 mgs%

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Assault with a weapon

Jack was released from custody on a number of conditions. He is set to appear in court on July 10.

The investigation is continuing.