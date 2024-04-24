Driver escapes serious injury after moose crashes through windshield

The driver of a sedan was lucky to escape serious injury following a moose-vehicle collision on Peacekeeper’s Way late Tuesday evening.

Warning: The following contains images and descriptions that some may find disturbing.

At about 9:45 p.m. emergency crews were called to Peacekeeper’s Way between Mineral’s Road and the Dunns Hill Road overpass. The driver of an eastbound sedan had struck a moose, causing the animal to crash almost completely through the windshield of the car. The force of the crash caused extensive damage to the vehicle, as the animal landed in the passenger seat, breaking the seat, with its head resting on the back seat of the car behind the driver. Only the animal’s rear legs remained outside the vehicle.

The driver of the car escaped serious injury, and was not taken to hospital. Several first responders on scene commented on the good fortune that there were no passengers in the vehicle at the time.

The incident serves as a reminder that moose can be present on the roadway at any time, and can cause significant damage to vehicles or serious injury to occupants should a collision occur.

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill