Dramatic single-vehicle crash sends two to hospital with serious injuries

A dramatic single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning sent two people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to Thorburn Road, just west of the Outer Ring Road, at about 4:45 a.m.. The driver of a westbound vehicle lost control of the car on a turn, where the vehicle then entered a ditch on the opposite side of the road. The car traveled along the ditch for over 100 metres before striking a culvert at the end of a driveway. The vehicle then became airborne, crashing into some trees roughly twenty metres away, before falling to the ground and coming to rest on its side.

Two people were in the car at the time of the crash. One of whom was able to get out of the vehicle themselves and summon for help from an area resident. Both occupants of the car were taken to hospital with injuries that were described at the time as serious but non life-threatening.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were forced to close a section of Thorburn Road for over two hours as they investigated the crash. NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.