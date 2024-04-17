Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society matched for the rest of April

Canadian Cancer Society is calling on all Canadians to unite against cancer this Daffodil Month and double their impact wth a limited-time donation match between April 17-30.

In the final days of Daffodil Month 2024, the Canadian Cancer Society is pleased to be working with an anonymous funding partner who will match donations to the organization which will fund world-leading cancer research, support programs and advocacy for healthy policies with governments at all levels.

Last year alone, Canadian Cancer Society invested $50.1 million into research and innovation – fuelling discoveries that improve how to prevent, diagnose, treat and live with cancer.

In addition to life-changing research, donations will support a national support system; a real difference-maker for people at every stage of their cancer experience and advocacy efforts for healthy public policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease.