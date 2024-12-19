Dominion stores’ annual holiday food drive is now underway and across the province the need is high for donations of food and funds.

The need to help feed hungry Newfoundlanders is critical. Just in time to assist local food banks in stocking up on food for hungry people during the holiday season and beyond, Dominion, No Frills and Your Independent Grocer stores across the province have launched their annual Feed More Families Holiday Food Drive, running until December 24.

Right now, community members can make a food or monetary donation in-store. In St. John’s and Mount Pearl, Dominion stores and Wholesale Club are supporting the Community Food Sharing Association in its efforts to distribute food and funds to food banks across the province, including across St. John’s area. Dominion, No Frills and Your Independent Grocer stores in other communities across Newfoundland have all partnered with local food banks in their immediate area, and all donations made at these stores stay within the community to help local food banks feed local people who may be friends, neighbours, co-workers or even our own family members.

The most-needed food donations for those relying on local food banks include:

soups and stews

peanut butter

cereal

canned vegetables and fruits

canned meat, fish, and beans

rice

pasta and pasta sauce

fresh or frozen vegetables

fresh or frozen meats

baby food and formula

meal replacement drinks

canned and powdered milk