Does bureaucratic red tape impact ‘physician assistant’ role in this province?

By Don Bradshaw
Published on July 4, 2023 at 9:00 pm

A west-coast woman who worked in the healthcare sector in the United States for over a decade, says she’s unable to find employment in the medical field in this province because her post-secondary education south of the border is no recognized by the provincial government. NTV’s Don Bradshaw picks up the story.

