DFO reminding of shark release protocol during recreational fishery

Police have charged a 59-year-old man with impaired operation of a vessel, after a boater was rescued from the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday night. At approximately 5:30 p.m. on July 29, Bay Roberts RCMP received a 911 report of a boat and two male boaters requiring assistance off the shore of Marysvale.

The Canadian Coast Guard was deployed to the scene. Police and local boaters assisted in locating the boat. One of the boaters was found in the water, conscious but unable to get back into the boat. Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in this incident. After safely rescuing the man from the ocean, the Coast Guard returned the boaters to the public wharf in Brigus, where they were treated by paramedics.

The man who was found overboard was taken to the Carbonear General Hospital for further assessment and treatment. He was assessed for non-life-threatening injuries and released. The operator of the vessel was arrested for impaired operation of a vessel. He faces charges of impaired operation of a vessel. He was released to appear in court at a later date.