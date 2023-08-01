DFO reminding of shark release protocol during recreational fishery

There are many reports of sharks on lines this year once again during the recreational fishery, and while it may be thrilling and nerve wracking for those who snag one, DFO is reminding there are rules for how to release them carefully. On occasion, sharks can wind up going for cod or other species as bait once snagged during the weekend fishery and can wind up themselves on a line. The department of fisheries and oceans is reminding fishers its illegal to keep any part of a shark if hooked and they must be released carefully. Fishers should always put safety first. Use heavy gloves & bolt cutters to snap off any hook & line. Release the shark as quickly & humanely as possible. Never use a gaff (fishing gear) on a shark or touch its gills. Both can cause severe injury to the shark.
