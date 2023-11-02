DFO assesses shrimp stocks; most stocks in the critical zone

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is ahead of schedule in its assessment of shrimp stocks in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. The advisory committee met yesterday in Quebec City where they announced three out of four shrimp stocks in the region are currently in the critical zone and only 38 per cent of the total quota was fished this year. The minister says the advisory has been published months ahead of schedule. Next steps include finalizing the analysis of scientific data in the coming weeks. The recommendations will then be submitted to federal fisheries minister Diane Lebouthillier in December and she will announce further plans in January.