Derrick Bragg to be laid to rest Friday in Greenspond

Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg will be laid to rest on Friday at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church in Greenspond.

Bragg passed away on Monday at the age of 59, after a short battle with cancer. His obituary reads:

‘The saying goes “to know him, is to love him” and that quote summed him up perfectly. When Derrick entered a room it lit up. His smile and his sense of humour endeared him to everyone. He made difficult tasks easier to deal with, his rapport with his public unmatched.‘

A service of remembrance and celebration for Derrick’s life will take place on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 1 p.m. from St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Greenspond with Bishop John Watton and Rev. Renee Easton officiating.