Business News

Demand growing for local newsletter ‘Green Bay Goings On’

By Colleen Lewis June 15, 2023

A former newspaper editor and reporter is returning to familiar ground this summer, and he believes the demand for local community news has never been greater, even though many of them have folded over the past decade.

Randy Edison has worked in the industry for decades and recently became self-employed in the tourism industry in the Green Bay Area. He immediately noticed there was a gap in communication amongst those working in the industry, so he started “Green Bay Going’s On” as a local newsletter. He says the copies are in high demand as soon as they’re printed. But it’s the digital demand that has been particularly overwhelming.

At present, the paper is only being produced for the summer months, but Randy Edison is open to seeing where the market demand will take him.

Post Views: 58



Videojournalist/NTV News covering Central Newfoundland
About the Author
Colleen Lewis has been a journalist with NTV, since 2003. As part of the province's most-watched newscast for two decades, Colleen has provided coverage throughout the province that have appeared provincially and nationally. From the Badger flood, to significant trials, to the shifting political climate, Colleen has brought reliable coverage to viewers for over 20 years. Born in Bonne Bay, and raised in Deer Lake, she is also the Globe and Mail best-selling author of Mr. Big. A true crime which stayed on the national bestseller list for six straight weeks in the fall of 2015. She has freelanced for the CBC, and written articles for magazines including Canadian Geographic. Colleen volunteered in provincial politics through the early 1990's and went on to develop a small community newspaper in her hometown. From there, she entered the world of daily news at the Western Star. But for her, nurturing her family and caring for her community has been the greatest accomplishment so far.
Scroll to top