Demand growing for local newsletter ‘Green Bay Goings On’

A former newspaper editor and reporter is returning to familiar ground this summer, and he believes the demand for local community news has never been greater, even though many of them have folded over the past decade.

Randy Edison has worked in the industry for decades and recently became self-employed in the tourism industry in the Green Bay Area. He immediately noticed there was a gap in communication amongst those working in the industry, so he started “Green Bay Going’s On” as a local newsletter. He says the copies are in high demand as soon as they’re printed. But it’s the digital demand that has been particularly overwhelming.

At present, the paper is only being produced for the summer months, but Randy Edison is open to seeing where the market demand will take him.