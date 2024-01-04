Defence lawyer Averill Baker disbarred by Law Society

Well-known lawyer Averill Baker has been disbarred by the Law Society of Newfoundland and Labrador.

As a result, the St. John’s lawyer has been struck from practicing in this province and all her rights and privileges as a member of the Law Society of Newfoundland and Labrador have ceased.

The conduct that was found to be deserving of sanction included:

Failure to respond to a trust audit report;

Failure to respond to communications from the Law Society;

Failure to maintain the safety and confidentiality of files, and ensure the privacy and safekeeping of clients’ confidential information;

Failure to move client matters forward or respond to client inquiries within a reasonable time;

Failure to be honest and candid with a client;

Failure to return a client’s file; and

Used an unprofessional tone and was misleading in some communications with a client.

The Adjudication Tribunal ordered:

The Respondent, Averill Baker, be disbarred. The Respondent, Averill Baker, is ungovernable. The Respondent, Averill Baker, pay costs to the Law Society in the amount of $9,350.00 plus disbursements within 12 months of the decision dated Nov. 27.

An adjudication tribunal made the order in late November, concluding Baker is “ungovernable” and resulting in her being struck from the roll of barristers in this province.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.