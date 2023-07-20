News

Deer Lake’s 40th annual Strawberry Festival rising from the ashes

By Don Bradshaw
Published on July 20, 2023 at 4:55 pm
Updated on July 20, 2023 8:41 pm

Less than a year after fire destroyed much of the infrastructure used to host Deer Lake’s Strawberry Festival, the 40th annual event is full steam ahead this weekend thanks, in large part, to fundraising efforts and hard work by the town, organizers and volunteers.

