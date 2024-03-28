Deer Lake Red Wings and St. John’s Caps start Herder Memorial Championships this weekend

This weekend the Herder Memorial Championships will begin at the CBS Arena.

The Deer Lake Red Wings will battle against the St. John’s Caps.

Gary Gale, the Senior Chair, for Hockey NL said, “The calibre of hockey in both leagues has been great this season and we expect a very competitive and entertaining series this year”.

Games one and two will take place on Friday and Saturday at the CBS Arena. Games three, four, and five will be at the Hodder Memorial Arena. Games six and seven will be back in CBS.