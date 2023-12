The man accused of murdering Jennifer Hillier-Penney will appear in court in Corner Brook today.

Dean Penney faces a charge of first degree murder.

The RCMP announced at a news conference on Saturday that Penney was charged with the murder of his estranged wife. Jennifer Hillier-Penney has been missing since 2016.

Penney was arrested on Friday in Deer Lake and has already made a court appearance via telephone.