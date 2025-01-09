Deadline Next Week to Apply for 2024 Home Heating Supplement Program

Wednesday, January 15, is the deadline to apply for the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s home heating supplement program.

Residents can apply online at the Home Heating Supplement Program.

Applications must include a copy of invoices, which includes the delivery address, for the purchase of at least 250 litres of furnace or stove oil a signature and ensuring that the social insurance number provided is correct.

The supplement ranges between $200 and $500 and is available to residents of the province whose adjusted family income for 2023 was $150,000 or less and who have directly incurred costs for the purchase of furnace or stove oil to heat their primary residence.