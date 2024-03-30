Deadline Extended to Register Tourist Accommodations

The deadline to register tourist accommodations with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation is being extended from March 31 to June 30. In April 2023, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador proclaimed the new Tourist Accommodations Act and Regulations with an aim to strengthen operating rules for short-term accommodations in the province.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation now has 2,200 registrations. This deadline extension will provide additional time to process these registrations and update the various partner platforms. Registration is a one-time, cost-free process. It provides the provincial government with a fulsome look at short-term accommodations across the province.

The Tourist Accommodations Act requires all tourist accommodations to comply with applicable municipal and provincial regulations, including the requirement for fire inspections and taxation.

Further details on the Tourist Accommodations Act, including the regulations can be found online.