Curling stars commemorated with a permanent tribute in Galway

Days after Brad Gushue’s historic Brier curling victory, tributes are pouring in from around the country.

But here at home, there will be a unique one. Solidifying his legendary status as an international elite curler, the St. John’s skip his current and past teams, will be commemorated with a permanent tribute in the Galway development of St. John’s.

Danny Williams, a former premier and Galway developer, made the announcement today.

He confirmed local artist Morgan MacDonald has been commissioned to complete the work. In addition to designating the land and contributing a significant portion of the cost, Williams is also in discussion with other potential donors.

Gushue and his Team Canada rink — of third Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden and lead Geoff Walker, out of St. John’s — captured their sixth Brier title this past weekend in Regina. Gushue is the first skip to ever win six championships and three straight titles. His team’s win in St. John’s in 2017 was Newfoundland and Labrador’s first Brier title in 41 years.

Gushue also captured the Winter Olympic gold medal in 2006 and a bronze in 2022, as well as the world championship in 2017.

Gushue also has a highway named after him in the capital city, while he and his Olympic-winning teammates also have streets named after them in Southlands.

“It started with Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, Jamie Korab, Russ Howard and Mike Adams in Torino,” Williams said. “There have been changes and different iterations over the years, but whatever the team composition, Team Gushue has excelled internationally time and time again. Their staying power and longevity only adds to their impressive and iconic status.

“More importantly, they have inspired generations of young Newfoundland and Labrador athletes to believe in themselves and proven we can be the very best in the world. We want to honour that and pay tribute to them, and I cannot think of a better time to move forward after witnessing yet another remarkable win at the Brier this weekend.”