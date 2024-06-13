Cupids man arrested by RCMP; charged with possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Forty-eight-year-old Jeffrey Paul Whelan of Cupids was arrested on June 12 and is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report of an intoxicated man walking along a roadway in Mackinsons, swinging a machete. Officers located the described individual, Whelan, who was causing a disturbance in a public place. During Whelan’s arrest, officers located a machete in his possession. He has been released from custody on conditions.

Whalen is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and causing a disturbance. He is scheduled to attend court at a later date. No one was injured during this incident.