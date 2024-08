There has been a change to the cruise ship schedule in St. John’s.

The Serenade of the Seas Cruise Ship, operated by Royal Caribbean, originally scheduled to arrive on Saturday has changed their arrival date to today.

Serenade of the Seas with 2500 passengers is now scheduled to arrive in the Port of St. John’s at 8:00 a.m. and depart at 5:00 p.m.