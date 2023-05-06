Crab crisis continues as harvesters reject latest offer

The FFAW is rejecting the latest offer from processors after a majority of crab harvesters opposed the deal.

The Association of Seafood Producers presented a new offer Friday to the FFAW Bargaining Committee for snow crab, offering a minimum price of $2.20 for the entirety of the 2023 season with the ability for higher reconsiderations if markets improve. The proposal included trip limits as well as an overage fund.

But on Saturday, the FFAW said a majority of harvesters are strongly opposed to the deal.

“Leadership throughout the province have been clear today: the crab is staying the water until harvesters get a higher share of the price,” FFAW president Greg Pretty said in a news release. “FFAW-Unifor will formally reject ASP’s proposal, and the Bargaining Committee is preparing to meet for further discussions.”

The FFAW leadership says it is adamantly against an overage fund of any kind. Harvesters are demanding more clarification on the trip limits and will not agree to uneconomical or unfair limits. The union also says it will not agree to a fishery unless processing companies agree to not bring in outside crab while N.L. harvesters are on any sort of limits or scheduling.

“The bottom line is this crisis isn’t ending here today,” Pretty said. “We need immediate action from our provincial government on a snow crab marketing board, and to mandate a pricing formula. Provincial intervention is desperately needed to work on long term solutions to protect this industry.”

The FFAW continues to call on the federal government for benefit extensions for crew members, plant workers, and other fishery workers.