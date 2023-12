It’ll cost less to fill up on all types of fuel today. The price of gasoline has decreased by up to 3.3 cents.

Diesel on the Island has dropped by up to 5.9 cents per litre and 5.8 cents in western Labrador.

Furnace oil heating fuel is down 9.11 cents per litre.

Stove oil heating fuel on the Island has decreased by 5.39 cents and stove oil heating fuel in western Labrador has decreased by 4.96 cents per litre.

There is no change to the cost of propane.