Corner Brook RNC to expand services on west coast in February

On February 1 at 12:01 a.m., the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary will be the new police of jurisdiction for the communities of Massey Drive and Mount Moriah.

This first phase of expansion will be followed by additional phases throughout 2024, with further information to be shared publicly as the process continues.

The RCMP will continue to manage ongoing files that have been previously reported through them in this area. Residents with ongoing matters should continue to engage the police agency currently handling their file unless notified directly that their file has been transferred.

There is no change to 9-1-1 services. As always, dial 9-1-1 in case of emergency.