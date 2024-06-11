Corner Brook RNC searching for missing person

UPDATE: Michael Squires has been located.

EARLIER STORY:

The RNC in Corner Brook are seeking assistance in locating 34-year-old Michael Squires.

Squires has been missing from Corner Brook as of Monday.

He is described as 5 foot 9 inches, 190 to 200 pounds, with short blonde hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen operating a white, Nissan Qashqai, with NL license plate number JLV-052, and is believed to be somewhere near Badger.

If you have any information please contact the RNC at 709-637-4100 or the RCMP at 1- 800-709-7267.