News

Message in the bottle from Bell Island found in Ireland 13 years later

Posted: July 8, 2025 8:00 pm
By Becky Daley

SHARE



video
play-sharp-fill

It’s an incredible story, all the way from Bell Island to Ireland. 13 years later, a message arrives across the Atlantic, in a bottle. 

NTV’s Becky Daley reports.

Post Views: 34

Scroll to top Hide picture