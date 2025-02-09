Corey Crewe of legendary N.L. singing couple ‘Corey and Trina’ dies at age 80

Corey Crewe of the legendary husband-and-wife singing duo “Corey and Trina” has died. He was 80.

“It’s with a heavy heart I send out this information about my dad’s passing,” his daughter, Corina, posted on Facebook Sunday. “May he rest peacefully.”

Corey Gladstone Crewe passed peacefully on Saturday at the Miller Centre at the age of 80, according to his obituary posted by Caul’s Funeral Home. His wife, Trina, had died in 2007. Together, they recorded many memorable songs about Newfoundland and Labrador, including “The Northern Lights of Labrador” and “On the Cover of The Newfoundland Herald.”

“Corey was born in Northern Arm and raised in Grand Bank, Newfoundland, where he developed his deep love for music, comedy, and storytelling,” Crewe’s obituary says. “He was a born entertainer, best known as one-half of the beloved musical/comedy duo Corey and Trina. Performing across Newfoundland and Labrador from the 1970s to the 1990s, Corey and his wife Trina brought laughter and music to audiences throughout the province, releasing four albums together. After Trina’s passing in 2007, Corey continued to share his passion for music, releasing several solo recordings and creating tribute media celebrating the Corey and Trina era. In addition to his musical career, Corey was also a dedicated teacher, shaping young minds in Alberta and Winnipeg from the 1990s until his retirement in 2021.”

The full obituary can be read here: https://www.cauls.ca/obituary/corey-gladstone-crewe