Construction Starting on Humber Valley-White Bay Community Health Centre

A new community health centre in Deer Lake will increase access to health care services for residents and consolidate all existing health care services of the region, including the Deer Lake-White Bay Family Care Team, into one location.

The new Humber Valley-White Bay Community Health Centre on Humberview Drive will be approximately 30,000 square feet and includes offices and clinical space to support team-based care delivered by health care professionals such as family physicians, registered nurses, and others.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has awarded a contract valued at approximately $2.5 million annually to Marco Group Ltd. to lease the space, following construction completion. The Department of Health and Community Services and NL Health Services anticipate construction starting this fall and being completed in spring 2026.