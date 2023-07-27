News

Company said to be responsible for oil spill off the coast of northern Labrador being charged

By Web Team
Published on July 27, 2023 at 8:36 pm

A 3,000 litre oil spill off the coast of northern Labrador in 2020 is still having an impact on surrounding wildlife.

Now, three years later, the company said to be responsible is being charged NTV’s Bailey howard has that story.

