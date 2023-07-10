‘Come Home Queer’ returns for a second summer

After much success last year, the ‘Come Home Queer’ festival is back. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill spoke with the festival founder and has the event details.
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
You Might also like
-
NDP continue to push for community centre in Tessier Park areaBy Bailey Howard — 10 hours ago
With recent concerns of dangers in the Tessier Park neighbourhood, the MHA for the area, Jim Dinn says he has been pushing for more supports in the area, including the addition of a community centre.
Prior to the cabinet shuffle in June, Dinn says he had conversations with Minister John Abbott of intentions to add a community centre to the area, and he’s hopeful those conversations and plans can move forward with a new minister in that role.Post Views: 102
-
Your Community: Kittiwake Dance Theatre at Bowring ParkBy Amanda Mews — 6 hours ago
The amphitheatre in Bowring Park is the latest stage to showcase the talent of Kittiwake Dance Theatre. NTV’s Amanda Mews dropped by a rehearsal to get the details.Post Views: 60
-
Come From Away opens in Gander with new designBy Colleen Lewis — 6 hours ago
Come From Away opened in Gander recently. As NTV’s Colleen Lewis explains, the new design for the show means a new, and more local experience.Post Views: 85